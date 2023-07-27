Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek keeps growing, challenging fire crews

The Bedrock Fire east of Eugene had grown to 7,156 acres in the Willamette National Forest as of Thursday morning.

It started last Saturday, July 22, near Fall Creek.

Public Information Officer Erin Phillips told KLCC that very hot, dry weather has pushed the fire, which has grown roughly 1,000 acres a day. Crews are working to suppress the fire and keep it off nearby private land.

The Forest Service has closed all lands, roads, trails, and recreation sites around the fire to the public.

Phillips said the closures are for safety.

“Obviously, fire is pretty unpredictable,” she said. “We would hate for anything to happen to members of the public. As well as if members of the public are in the area, that could disrupt fire traffic. So, we’re really asking people to stay out of the area for their safety as well as for the safety of our firefighters.”

Fall Creek Lake and Lookout Point Lake are being used for dipping and drafting operations to battle the Bedrock Fire.

Incident officials request the public avoid these areas for their safety as well as that of the aircraft.

The fire continues to send smoke toward Bend. An air quality advisory has been extended until Monday for east Lane County and Central Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.

