Thousands of Central Oregon residents warned to 'Be Ready' as wildfire near Mt. Bachelor grows

A group of fires known collectively as the "Bachelor Complex" showed significant signs of growth Monday evening, leading the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office to issue expanded evacuations that include portions of the unincorporated community of Sunriver.

The Sunriver evacuation level is currently "Level 1 - BE READY," which means people living there should monitor conditions and prepare for a potential evacuation. It does not mean that residents are being advised to leave immediately.

The community of Sunriver includes many vacation homes, but many residents live there year-round and the town is home to a K-8 school. As of Monday evening, the school itself was not in an evacuation zone, but was located directly across the street from the Level 1 zone, according to the evacuation map posted on the Deschutes County website on Monday evening.

The current size of the Bachelor Complex was not available on Monday evening, but on Monday morning, one of the fires in the complex—the "Little Lava Fire"—was 1,000 acres, according to the Central Oregon Fire website.

Here are the updated evacuation zones for the Bachelor Complex Fire, as of Monday evening. This information is copied directly from a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office press release:

Level 3 — GO NOW

Previous evacuation areas around Mt Bachelor south to Forest Service Rd 40, west of FS Rd 41 (Conklin Rd), and south of FS Rd 4140.

Areas south of FS Rd 40, north of FS Rd 42 (South Century Drive), east of FS Rd 4032, and west of the Deschutes National Forest Boundary.

Level 2 — BE SET

Areas south of FS 40, north of FS 42 (South Century Drive), west of FS Rd 4210, and east of FS Rd 4032.

Areas east of FS Rd 45 (River Summit Dr) to FS 41 (Conklin Rd), south of Century Drive, and north of FS Rd 4140.

Deschutes National Forest east of FS Rd 41 (Conklin Rd), west of the Deschutes River, north of FS Rd 40/Spring River Dr and south of Benham Falls. Excluding private property, which is Level 1 (Be Ready).

Level 1 — BE READY

Areas west of the Deschutes River from Fall River Estates north to Spring River Rd, including Fall River Estates, River Forest Acres, River Meadows, Stage Stop Meadows, and Deschutes River Recreational Homesites.

Areas north of Spring River Rd west of the Deschutes River including Besson Rd area and Spring River Acres.

Sunriver

