Fires prompt closures of Highway 126 east of McKenzie Bridge, Highway 242

Updated Sept. 10, 8:15 a.m.:

Due to increasing activity on the Boulder Creek Fire, crews are now closing Highway 126 between mileposts 13 and 19.5 (intersection with OR 242).

Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Highway, remains closed to all traffic indefinitely between the intersection with OR 126 and the Dee Wright Observatory (mileposts 55 to 75), in the area of the Linton Creek Fire.

These closures mean that Highways 126 and 242 are not available as a route between Eugene and central Oregon.

Original Story, Sept. 9, 1:45 p.m.:

A wildfire has led to the closure of Oregon Highway 242, also known as the Old McKenzie Highway, between its intersection with Highway 126 to milepost 55, about 16 miles west of Sisters. The closure is in effect until further notice. The Oregon Department of Transportation asks drivers to use alternate routes and NOT to divert to forest roads which may be affected by fires and closures.

The lightning-sparked fire, known as the Boulder Creek Fire, has also caused traffic officials to close one lane of Oregon Highway 126 in the area, with a 24-hour a day flagging operation and a pilot car leading traffic through the area. ODOT said drivers should expect delays of between 20 minutes and 2 hours. Updated road conditions can be found at tripcheck.com.

Willamette National Forest Facebook page The Boulder Creek fire was reported on Sept. 7, 2024. The fire has prompted the closure of Highway 126.

The Boulder Creek fire was at 89 acres as of Monday morning.

The Lane County Sheriff issued a Level 1 — BE READY — evacuation notice on Sunday evening for an area north of Highway 126 from the east end of Drury Lane to Old Clear Lake Cutoff Loop. An Interactive Evacuation Status Map is available on the Lane County website.

Another new fire, the Linton Creek Fire, is Southeast of Belknap Hot Springs. It’s 621 acres and 0% contained as of Monday.

