Growth on Emigrant Fire continues as crews revitalize old fire line

The Emigrant Fire in southeastern Lane County has grown to 7,400 acres with 0% containment, according to a Wednesday morning update. It's located three miles southwest of Willamette National Forest’s Indigo Springs Campground, or about 20 miles southeast of Oakridge.

The message reinforced the issues caused by the steep, rugged terrain where the fire is burning.

"The fire is sitting in the old Tumblebug burn scar from 2009, a lot of hazards out there, a lot of snags that have been falling for the last couple of days,” said Incident Management Team member Jon Campbell in a video update.

Crews are particularly focused on revitalizing forest roads and breaks from the Tumblebug Fire to the north and west so they can protect Sierra Pacific Industries timber land in that direction.

Weather conditions are expected to improve in the coming days, as temperatures drop slightly and winds calm, causing the smoke plume to be less noticeable.

“As we get into Thursday/Friday, I do anticipate that the thunderstorm potential, the strong plume development should wane a bit, but it’s going to remain hot and dry,” said Incident Meteorologist Matthew Dehr.

Elsewhere, another wildfire in southeastern Lane County has not grown nearly as much as the Emigrant Fire. The Sugar Loaf Fire on the Cottage Grove Ranger District was first reported on Sunday and has grown to 46 acres as of Wednesday morning, with 0% containment. Fire officials said a full suppression strategy is in effect.

Forest closures

Meanwhile, the Emigrant Fire has prompted Willamette National Forest to close nearby portions of the forest.

The closed area includes Timpanogas and Opal lakes; Sacandaga, Indigo Springs and Timpanogas campgrounds; Young Rock, Middle Fork and Chuckle Springs trailheads and part of Middle Fork trail.

The closure lasts into November, unless rescinded.