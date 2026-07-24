‘We don’t have the margin for error’ as wildfire closes in on Central Oregon town

A blaze that’s burned at least two homes near Sisters is the number one priority wildfire in the nation, officials say.

As hundreds of people filed into a high school auditorium in Sisters on Thursday night to hear from leaders at public agencies confronting the Akawa Butte Fire, Katie Roberts sat at a table just outside the door, finishing up a handmade poster. It read “Thank you heroes.”

Her house was under a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order, meaning she was staying alert, but she didn’t need to leave her rural neighborhood right away. Given how unpredictable the fire was Wednesday, though, creating its own lightning storm and shooting flames over 200 feet in the air, Roberts said she already prepared everything to leave at a moment’s notice.

“I feel like my kids are saying I’m overreacting, but my mama bear side is saying, ‘I need to be on it,’” Roberts said.

Lightning started the Akawa Butte Fire one week ago, on July 16. Since then it’s burned at least two homes, growing to over 26,000 acres, officials said at the meeting. But they were cautiously optimistic that the worst of this fire’s activity was behind them, while also warning residents to stay vigilant.

The forecast calls for hot, windy weather Friday and Saturday, with no rain in sight. The blaze in Deschutes and Jefferson counties is just one of 70 fires currently burning in Central Oregon, while across the state, other fires have scorched hundreds of thousands of acres and blanketed Oregon in smoke.

“So far this year in the state, between all agencies, there’s been over a thousand fires and 500,000 acres burned,” said Aaron Whiteley, an incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“That’s more than we had all of last year.”

But the Akawa Butte Fire has stood out, even to the pros.

“We don’t have the margin for error when we’re getting this close to town,” said Ben Duda, emergency manager for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Record low snowpack, high temperatures and extreme drought conditions have escalated a notably intense wildfire now threatening a town of nearly 4,000 residents that’s surrounded by rural homesteads and destination resorts.

“It was like armageddon stuff,” said Matt Howard, an incident commander for Oregon Department of Forestry Complex Incident Management Team 2.

This is his 40th year fighting wildfires, he said, but this fire still surprised him.

“The outflow of winds from that thunderstorm yesterday was pushing that fire in two different directions. It had two different heads on it,” Howard said. “That fire was headed into town.”

Still, the overall message from the leaders who spoke to the anxious auditorium at the high school was that they believe the worst is behind them, and that the work of more than 1,000 wildland firefighters this week will hold.

“We want to get you home as soon as we can,” Duda said, adding that it would take time to ensure the area was safe and lift evacuation orders.

Jen Baires / OPB A person makes a sign thanking firefighters and first responders working the Akawa Butte Fire during a public meeting at Sisters High School July 23, 2026.

As the agency leaders left the meeting to answer questions and talk with community members in the entryway, they were met with rows of handmade posters laid out on the floor for them.

Kristan Collins, a Sisters resident of 23 years, was standing over the posters taking pictures. She said she was evacuated on Wednesday during the lightning storm.

“It was truly chaos,” she said, adding that she came to the meeting to thank the people working to save her town.

She smiled with tears in her eyes and pointed to a colorful sign.

“It says ‘Truly grateful,’” she said. “That’s what this is.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.