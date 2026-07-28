Thousands under ‘Go Now!’ evacuation orders as Oregon wildfires burn over 1.1 million acres

People on the Warm Springs reservation have evacuated, and other communities in Central and Eastern Oregon are threatened.

At least 6,000 people in Oregon were under Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuation orders as of Tuesday morning as dozens of active, large fires covered more than 1.1 million acres, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Hot, dry weather and strong winds have fueled the wildfires since the weekend and burned several homes.

Lightning storms sparked many of the wildfires, and more could be on the way. Forecasters expect another round of lightning in northeastern Oregon Thursday afternoon.

Update: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28

The Bench Fire burning west of Madras in Central Oregon has reached more than 40,000 acres and was 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

On the Warm Springs reservation, some residents have had to evacuate as the fire makes its way deeper into tribal land. Others are dealing with occasional power outages, boil water notices and other hardships.

“The fire is still expanding to the west,” Edward Henderson, the secretary treasurer/CEO for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, said on OPB’s Think Out Loud Tuesday. “Obviously we’re a timber-producing reservation. That’s a resource that, you know, if it was to be all burned up and gone, then that would take a real big dent out of the tribal government.”

Many residents are sheltering in place, Henderson said, while others are seeking refuge in a shelter in Warm Springs. The tribes have also issued precautionary notices for residents to conserve water and to boil their water before consuming it.

Henderson said the orders were issued after residents began running sprinklers and hoses as the fire approached population centers on the reservation.

“Prior to that we had all our tanks at 100%,” he said. “But people running sprinklers on hose out there really put a drain on it.”

Henderson said six homes have been lost in the fire.

Update: 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 28

Local authorities announced another round of downgraded evacuation notices for the Akawa Butte Fire burning in Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Tuesday as fire crews continued to make progress.

Several areas previously under Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notices have now returned to normal, and two other evacuation zones previously at Level 3 and Level 2 have also been downgraded, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Akawa Butte Fire is burning more than 27,000 acres as of Tuesday and is 6% contained.

Update: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28

Fire crews continue to make progress on the Hay Creek Fire Complex, a cluster of wildfires that have burned more than 173,000 acres in north central Oregon.

According to the Hay Creek incident management team, four of the five wildfires making up the complex were 100% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The remaining blaze, the Little Buck Fire near Shaniko in Wasco County, was 50% contained.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall in Condon, 128 S. Main St.

courtesy of Rowe Creek Complex Public Information Officer Hannah Schwalbe An undated provided photo shows fire damage. The Rowe Creek Fire Complex is burning across nearly 300,000 acres of Wheeler, Crook, Jefferson and Wasco Counties as of Tuesday, July 28.

Update: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 28

The Rowe Creek Fire Complex was burning across nearly 300,000 acres on Tuesday morning, making it the largest complex among dozens of wildfires burning across Oregon. The complex was listed at 33% contained.

According to the Rowe Creek incident management team, two smaller conflagrations — the Brewer and Green Mountain fires — have merged with the larger Crosswhite Fire. The crescent-shaped complex now covers western Wheeler County, northern Crook County, southeastern Jefferson County and southeastern Wasco County.

Fire officials expect cooler temperatures and reduced winds to allow the nearly 1,400 fire personnel working on the blaze to make progress Tuesday.

Residents in Antelope and Shaniko in Wasco County are under Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuation orders. There are resources in place for Wheeler and Wasco County residents to stay up to date on evacuations.

Update: 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 28

The Grasshopper Fire in Wasco County, just east of Mount Hood, reached 15,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

More than 2,000 people in the area were under Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuation orders, according to the State of Oregon Fires Dashboard. An evacuation shelter has been set up at Maupin High School.

The fire also closed some campgrounds and trails in Mt. Hood National Forest.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.