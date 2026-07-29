Teams from California, Australia, and New Zealand assist fire crews in Oregon

There are more than 30 active fires in the state. That has put a significant stress on resources.

Crews arrived from other states and countries to help with firefighting in Oregon this week.

One of those crews headed to the Umpqua National Forest east of Tiller, where the Castle Fire–sparked by lightning on July 22–has grown to more than 1,700 acres.

Devin Young, a public information officer with California Incident Management Team 3, told KLCC this is his team’s fourth time working in Oregon in the last two years.

“So we are familiar with how things work here and have integrated very nicely over the last few years, and are very excited to help,” he said. “We're also very proud to be joined with our partners from Australia and New Zealand, as we all are in this together.”

Young said there are over 70 personnel from the International Incident Management Team helping with firefighting across the United States.

Hotter weather and wind gusts are forecast in the coming days, which could cause more fire activity.

Young said crews are preparing for the weather by securing containment lines around the fire. The Castle Fire, which is in rural Douglas County, is not threatening any homes. But there are road, trail and campground closures in the area.

To the south, the Evans Creek Fire has burned more than 15,500 acres in Jackson County. It was at 68% containment as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation levels have been lifted for that fire.

Akawa Butte Fire facebook page. Attendees applaud firefighters on the Akawa Butte Fire at a community meeting in Sisters Tuesday evening.

The Akawa Butte Fire north of Sisters is 10% contained as of Wednesday and has burned more than 27,400 acres in Jefferson and Deschutes Counties. There are Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations in place for this fire.

The public is asked to be cautious and be aware while driving in areas near fires for public and firefighter safety.