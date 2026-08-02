Heat, smoke, elevated fire danger in store for Willamette Valley

Western Oregon is in store for hot weather, smoke and elevated fire danger this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the southern Willamette Valley on Monday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The warning area includes Eugene, Albany, Springfield and Cottage Grove.

Forecasters say extremely dry conditions, very low humidity and a steady breeze of 10-15 mph from the north, with gusts up to 25 mph, could contribute to rapid fire spread Monday afternoon and evening.

That will be followed by several days of high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for most of the Willamette Valley. A Heat Advisory is in effect for a broad section of western Oregon, but primarily including the Willamette Valley, Douglas County, and portions of the Coast Range. High temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s for the entire work week in Eugene.

Forecasters also say the shift in wind will bring the season’s first significant blast of wildfire smoke for western Oregon.

"Smoke and haze from wildfires burning east of the Cascade crest (will move) into areas west of the Cascade crest," the National Weather Service's Portland office wrote on social media on Sunday.

The agency the smoke should arrive by Monday afternoon and linger in the area through at least Wednesday.