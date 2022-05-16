Some part time LCC faculty relied on government assistance last year

Many Lane Community College faculty struggle to meet basic needs, according to a survey conducted by the faculty union.

Adrienne Mitchell is a full-time instructor and president of the LCC Education Association. She said the survey found 36% of part-time faculty relied on government assistance programs and 10% experienced food insecurity over the past year. One of them became homeless.

“We’re hoping that there’s more attention to the dire, systemic injustices that part-time faculty face,” she said. “This is something that is not only something that’s experienced at Lane Community College but at community colleges throughout the state and nationwide.”

The survey had 249 respondents. Mitchell presented the findings at the LCC Budget Committee meeting on May 11th.

She said many full time faculty are working longer and harder.

“When we have faculty who are struggling to meet basic needs, and having to work 50 or 60 or more hours a week or juggle multiple jobs, that really detracts from our ability to meet student needs,” she added.

LCC Executive Director of External Affairs, Brett Rowlett, told KLCC that since the start of the pandemic, Lane has experienced a drop in enrollment exceeding 30%. This has resulted in fewer assignments, especially among part time faculty.

“Part time faculty are paid by the credit hour or by the clock hour depending on the type of work they are doing.” he said. “Lane’s part time salary schedule ranges from $27.01/hr to $44.60/hr. and is the third highest among Oregon community colleges.”

“The average tenure of full time faculty at LCC is just over 12 years. About 60% are at the top step of the salary schedule, meaning their annual salary is greater than $90,000.”

