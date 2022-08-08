© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

Willamette Street Starbucks workers strike

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT
Starstrike
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Jake Lamourie, at right with sign, joins other Starbucks workers and supporters on Monday.

Seven of the eight Starbucks stores in Eugene unionized this year. As of today, workers at the 29th Street location - the first in Oregon to unionize - are on strike, for what they feel is “union busting” activity.

Jake Lamourie is a barista at the 29th Street location. He told KLCC, “We’re on strike in response to a bunch of illegal activity on the part of Starbucks. They’ve been firing workers illegally, disciplining them illegally. They’re trying to change our hours without entering into bargaining with us, which is completely illegal.”

Strikers say some employees are afraid to be on the picket line because of the repercussions. In addition, they say Starbucks is giving every non-unionized store a generous new benefits package, with up to a seven percent raise, but unionized employees will earn just the $15-dollar an hour minimum wage or a two percent raise.

Lamourie says this is Day 1 of an indefinite strike. They’ll be out every day until some or all their demands are met. Other rallies are planned for later this week at this and the Franklin location.

Attempts to reach Starbucks management have gone unanswered.

