© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dungeness Crab season now underway on most of Oregon’s coast

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST
A close-up of crabs.
ODFW

The Commercial Dungeness Crab season is now underway for part of the Oregon coast. The timing is good for holiday meals.

Crystal Adams, Executive Director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, said the first pulls of crab were amazing, with high volume. The second pulls were not as bountiful.

She doesn’t expect this season to be as robust as last year’s, which she says was the best in decades. Last year, more than 30,000 pounds of crab were pulled in.

Dungeness Crab is usually the biggest single-species fishery for Oregon.

“For the coast, this is the biggest industry that we have,” said Adams. “It raises the most money for the community. Not only does it provide many, many jobs, but it feeds families for the year. Some vessels only do crab, so it’s really important that they have a decent season.”

The Dungeness Crab Commission says the value of the fishery has ranged from $33 million to $74 million in the past ten years.

For many Oregonians, Dungeness Crab is a traditional holiday menu item.

“With the exception of just a few seasons, I’ve had crab for Christmas every year my whole life,” Adams said. “It’s a big part of our tradition.”

Adams said there are lots of recipes at the commission’s website. It also includes a list of local businesses that sell Oregon Dungeness Crab.

The season opened from Cape Foulweather (north of Newport) south to the California border on Dec. 16. The opening will extend north to Cape Falcon on Dec. 31. The northernmost portion may open by mid-January, depending on the size of the crab.
Tags
Economy & Business Oregon Dungeness crab CommissionDungeness crabOregon Coast
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content