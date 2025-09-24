USPS is now hiring for rural route mail carriers in Eugene

Last fall, KLCC reported on problems many rural residents in west Eugene were having with delayed mail delivery. At the time, the U.S. Postal Service cited lack of adequate staffing. Now, they’re looking to hire two positions to support rural operations.

Janella Herron is a Seattle-based spokesperson with the USPS. Her postal career started as a rural carrier in Coos Bay, Oregon.

“I started out as an RCA, which is what they are hiring for in Eugene right now, that is a Rural Carrier Associate,” she said.

Herron said that entry level position is used to get into a rural career. The other opening is for an Assistant Rural Carrier or ARC. Both are part-time. Pay starts at $20.85 per hour.

Herron couldn’t comment on last year’s rural route mail delivery debacle.

“To my knowledge, Eugene has very healthy staffing right now," she said, "and it is just looking to fill some vacancies that they have.”

There will be a job fair this Saturday at the USPS Recruitment Office in Eugene. The following information was included in a USPS press release:

Recruitment Office Location:

30 E 3rd Ave.

Eugene, OR 97405

Date: Sept. 27, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Information about how to apply for USPS jobs can be found at this website.