Starbucks union workers in Eugene picket for a fair contract and livable wages

Unionized Starbucks employees gathered Friday for a practice picket in front of the Franklin Boulevard location in Eugene. They demanded a finalized contract and to protest what they say are unfair labor practices.

Starbucks workers in Eugene say a fair contract between the union and Starbucks is 90% done, but the company has yet to agree on increased wages.

The picket comes after the union claims to have waited months for Starbucks to negotiate wages, and two new location closures in the Eugene-Springfield area.

Paisley Bills, a strike captain and Starbucks worker for the last four years, called the store closures “appalling and callous and chaotic.”

She said the company’s store cuts have only motivated the union to continue organizing and fighting back.

Julia Boboc / KLCC The picket included chants of "no contract, no coffee" and "understaffing, lousy pay, this is how your coffee's made."

The union members present at the picket criticized “unchecked greed” and new Starbucks CEO, Brian Niccol.

Bills said she felt the gap between the company’s funds and workers’ compensation is unfair.

“There are too many baristas who are struggling to get by while executives make millions and take private jets to work,” she said.

Niccol, who is the fourth Starbucks CEO in four years, was given a corporate jet to commute from his office in California to Seattle.

Bills noted the contrast between the company’s resources and her own experience as an employee.

“As a college graduate whose constant worry is living expenses and loan payments, I am always wanting and willing to work, but Starbucks can't even guarantee me the hours I need to pay those bills,” she said.

Bills added that union workers are ready to strike if they cannot come to a contract agreement with Starbucks.

In a statement emailed to KLCC, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company’s investments and employee benefits “are helping us keep turnover at record lows and making Starbucks a place more partners recommend as a great place to work.” They added that they look forward to reaching a contract agreement with the union.

