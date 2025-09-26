Two Eugene-Springfield Starbucks appear to be closing
The stand-alone Starbucks location at 1810 Pioneer Parkway West in Springfield and the order pick-up location at 1505 Franklin Blvd. appear to be closing.
The Starbucks website does not list any open hours after 7:00 p.m. Saturday for the Springfield location, while the pick-up location on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene does not have any open hours after 5:00 p.m. Friday.
A Starbucks spokesperson told KLCC Friday morning that the company does not yet have a list of closing stores. He did not return a second message asking specifically about those two locations.
Starbucks Workers United did not return a request for comment.
The Springfield location was unionized in 2022, according to the nonprofit More Perfect Union. It did not have information on a union vote at the Eugene location.
Starbucks recently announced that it would close one percent of all locations while also laying off 900 corporate-level employees.