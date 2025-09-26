© 2025 KLCC

Two Eugene-Springfield Starbucks appear to be closing

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:54 PM PDT
The sign outside of a Starbucks location in downtown Eugene.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
The sign outside of a Starbucks location in downtown Eugene.

The stand-alone Starbucks location at 1810 Pioneer Parkway West in Springfield and the order pick-up location at 1505 Franklin Blvd. appear to be closing.

The Starbucks website does not list any open hours after 7:00 p.m. Saturday for the Springfield location, while the pick-up location on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene does not have any open hours after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

A Starbucks spokesperson told KLCC Friday morning that the company does not yet have a list of closing stores. He did not return a second message asking specifically about those two locations.

Starbucks Workers United did not return a request for comment.

The Springfield location was unionized in 2022, according to the nonprofit More Perfect Union. It did not have information on a union vote at the Eugene location.

Starbucks recently announced that it would close one percent of all locations while also laying off 900 corporate-level employees.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
