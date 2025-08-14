13 closed/closing Oregon Rite Aid stores will become CVS locations

Forty Oregon Rite Aid locations have either closed or are scheduled to close as the company works through its second bankruptcy in recent years.

However, not all of those locations will be in search of a new tenant.

A representative of pharmacy chain CVS told KLCC the company has purchased 13 of the 40 stores, with the locations closing as a Rite Aid one day, and reopening as a CVS the next.

The dates of the transition vary from location to location. Stores in Grants Pass and Tigard have already made the switch, and a store in Aloha will do so August 18-19.

The rest are slated to change in September.

Along with purchasing the stores, KLCC was told CVS is purchasing the prescription files from 16 closing Rite Aid locations in Oregon. Those locations were not disclosed.

Prescriptions from those locations will be automatically moved to a nearby CVS location.

