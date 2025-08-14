© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

13 closed/closing Oregon Rite Aid stores will become CVS locations

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:18 AM PDT
Signage outside the Rite Aid in south Eugene tells customers that the store will soon be a CVS. The store's first day under the new brand is scheduled for September 9, 2025
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Signage outside the Rite Aid in south Eugene tells customers that the store will soon be a CVS. The store's first day under the new brand is scheduled for September 9, 2025

Forty Oregon Rite Aid locations have either closed or are scheduled to close as the company works through its second bankruptcy in recent years.

However, not all of those locations will be in search of a new tenant.

A representative of pharmacy chain CVS told KLCC the company has purchased 13 of the 40 stores, with the locations closing as a Rite Aid one day, and reopening as a CVS the next.

The dates of the transition vary from location to location. Stores in Grants Pass and Tigard have already made the switch, and a store in Aloha will do so August 18-19.

The rest are slated to change in September.

Along with purchasing the stores, KLCC was told CVS is purchasing the prescription files from 16 closing Rite Aid locations in Oregon. Those locations were not disclosed.

Prescriptions from those locations will be automatically moved to a nearby CVS location.
Tags
Economy & Business Rite AidCVSOregon
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content