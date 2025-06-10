More Oregon Rite Aids to close, bringing total to 32 statewide

New documents in Rite Aid’s ongoing bankruptcy case added 12 Oregon stores to the list of locations due to be shut down.

Unlike earlier filings that featured a number of rural locations, the two that have come out this month focused on stores in the state’s larger cities.

The new list includes Eugene locations on Coburg Road and Echo Hollow Road, along with the company’s Albany location, two in the Salem area, one in Phoenix and several in the Portland area.

Past announcements included locations in Bend, Roseburg, Lebanon and Newport.

More than 500 of the chain’s locations have now been featured on one of the numerous filings that list store closures in the case, though documents say some may be sold to other pharmacy chains.

View the two most recent court filings that list closures below: