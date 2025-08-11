© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rite Aid plans to close last locations in Eugene, Springfield

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 11, 2025 at 2:28 PM PDT
A sign outside the Rite-Aid on West 29th Avenue in South Eugene says it will become a CVS soon.
Love Cross
/
KLCC
A sign outside the Rite-Aid on West 29th Avenue in South Eugene says it will become a CVS soon.

Rite Aid plans to close its final two locations in the Eugene-Springfield area.

Recent filings from the company’s bankruptcy court case added locations at 2130 Marcola Road in Springfield and 57 W 29th Avenue in Eugene to the list of closed or closing locations.

The documents also show two more closures in Portland suburbs: one in Tigard and another in Beaverton.

A sign in the Eugene location confirms that it will become a CVS Pharmacy on September 8, and staff at the Springfield location say the same is happening at their store as well.

The company has placed 40 Oregon locations on its list of store closings since it entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, less than a year after it went through reorganization that returned the company to private ownership.

The company announced the closure of two locations in Eugene early on in that process. Its closest remaining location is in Corvallis.
Tags
Economy & Business Businesspharmacy
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content