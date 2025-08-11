Rite Aid plans to close last locations in Eugene, Springfield

Rite Aid plans to close its final two locations in the Eugene-Springfield area.

Recent filings from the company’s bankruptcy court case added locations at 2130 Marcola Road in Springfield and 57 W 29th Avenue in Eugene to the list of closed or closing locations.

The documents also show two more closures in Portland suburbs: one in Tigard and another in Beaverton.

A sign in the Eugene location confirms that it will become a CVS Pharmacy on September 8, and staff at the Springfield location say the same is happening at their store as well.

The company has placed 40 Oregon locations on its list of store closings since it entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, less than a year after it went through reorganization that returned the company to private ownership.

The company announced the closure of two locations in Eugene early on in that process. Its closest remaining location is in Corvallis.