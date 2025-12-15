Oregon-based internet company Hunter Communications sold to private equity firm

Hunter Communications, a Medford-based fiber optic internet service provider and the largest private internet provider in Oregon, has been acquired by Oak Hill, a self-described middle-market private equity firm with a history of buying fiber optic internet providers and communications companies.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Hunter serves parts of Eugene, Junction City, Veneta and Harrisburg, and its website shows plans to expand to more of Eugene, part of Springfield, Oakridge, Coburg and La Pine.

Hunter also provides service in a number of communities in southern Oregon, and plans to expand to Salem.

Hunter CEO Michael Wynschenk told KLCC he understands the reputation of private equity, but he is not concerned about his company having issues with profit maximization.

“Our investors, they understand the industry,” he said. “They understand that, if we accomplish what is possible and we accomplish what our goals are, the public will benefit and they will benefit.”

He said Hunter will keep staff in local offices, and plans to continue its philanthropic efforts such as discounted internet for educators and current and former military members and assisting groups such as the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and Kidsports. He added that he would not have okayed the deal without such reassurances.

He also said the company will continue to offer software designed to help with child safety.

“We believe that we will be able to continue to be a dominant player only at a bigger level as the largest privately-held internet provider in the state,” said Wynschenk.

Oak Hill has previously bought 21 other broadband service companies. Its most noteworthy purchase came outside of the telecom industry. It lists restaurant chain Dave and Busters as a “realized portfolio” on its website .

Oak Hill declined an interview for this story.