ODOT expects an increase in uncertified mover cases as new rules go into effect

State officials expect an increase in violations of Oregon’s mover certification rules in 2026, as a new law that expands what constitutes a violation goes into effect.

Current rules state that proof that a move was in process was required before a penalty can be assessed.

But a new law that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026, will allow companies that advertise, offer or complete a move within Oregon without an ODOT certification to be cited.

And those violations will come with a $3,000 fine, which is triple what current violations cost.

An official who oversees compliance said the ability to penalize companies that advertise moving services without a certification will be the biggest change.

"We expect to have an uptick of cases early in the year, and hopefully that will reduce as these entities come into compliance," said ODOT Investigations and Compliance Unit Manager Leah Cisneros.

The changes come after a two-year resurgence in violations. The state handed out one violation a year in 2022 and 2023. Since then, it has handed out eight in 2024 and nine so far in 2025.

The numbers are still well shy of 2020, when 25 violations were cited.

Cisneros said fines commonly come after attempts to educate uncertified movers, and the rules do not apply to interstate moves.