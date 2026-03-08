Roseburg Forest Products to resume expansion work at its Dillard facility

Roseburg Forest Products is resuming work on a new plant at its facility in Dillard, bringing the possibility of returning jobs to a facility it shrank last year.

The Springfield-based company announced it is resuming work to build an updated medium density fiberboard plant at its facility, about 10 miles southwest of Roseburg.

In a news release, the company said it expects the new plant to be completed in late 2028. It will have the ability to produce both medium and high density fiberboard, and will employ about 140 people when operational.

Roseburg Forest Products said it paused work on the facility in early 2025 due to economic uncertainty, market volatility, and potential state policy changes.

It produces similar products at its Medford facility, as well as at facilities in Arkansas and Ontario, Canada.

Requests sent to RFP for further comment or an interview were not returned.

The company reduced operations at the Dillard facility in September 2025 when it ended production of hardwood plywood. That closure resulted in the loss of 107 jobs.

It attributed the closure to “lower-cost imports now accounting for roughly 80% of the U.S. market” for hardwood plywood products.