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Spring Break coincides with skyrocketing gas prices in Oregon and nationally

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:24 PM PDT
A person pumps gas into a car.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
AAA said Americans are currently paying the highest prices for gas since 2022.

Oregonians may be rethinking their spring break travel given the high cost of gas.

Oregon has seen a more than 75 cent increase in gas prices since Feb. 28. On Thursday, the average price of a gallon of regular was $4.70, according to AAA. The National average was $3.88 a gallon.

Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon said Americans are paying the highest prices for gas since 2022.

“And that of course is because we’re seeing spiking crude oil prices as a result of the conflict in the Middle East,” she said. “And that’s translating into higher gas prices, higher airline tickets and that’s impacting across the board.”

Dodds said people who’ve already paid for their plane tickets are likely sticking with their plans.

AAA

People who’ve waited to make plans may decide to stay home.

“Or, probably more likely, ‘We’re still going to go somewhere for Spring Break but we might be going somewhere closer to home and really looking for ways we can economize because these high gas prices are packing a punch to the family budget,’” Dodds said.

Dodds said Oregon’s number one destination is Bend. Seattle, Boise, Portland and the Oregon coast are also popular regional places to visit during Spring Break.

For those traveling by air, Dodds recommends keeping yourself informed.

“Get everything you can on your phone,” she said. “The TSA has an app that lets you track wait-times at airports across the country. We also recommend that you check individual airport websites.”

Dodds said Portland International Airport hasn’t experienced a huge impact on wait times resulting from the current partial government shutdown. But she still recommends arriving early, at least two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international.

For those driving to their destination, Dodds said even though it’s March, be prepared for winter weather, especially if you’re heading over the mountains. Pack food, water, and emergency supplies.
Tags
Economy & Business Gas PricesOregon
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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