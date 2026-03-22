Eugene Family YMCA looks to fund two new projects

The Eugene YMCA is taking feedback from the community about building out its Patterson Street property in South Eugene, where the old YMCA had been, and adding a new location in North Eugene.

Karen Richards / KLCC Eugene Family YMCA CEO Brian Steffen

CEO Brian Steffen said there are two potential sites off River Road in Santa Clara. He said the Y put an agreement on hold to purchase the LTD property at Hunsaker Lane, but he said LTD is working with the city to possibly change its limitation on building size.

Steffen said as it stands, the site is restricted to an 18,000 square foot building, which is far smaller than they’d hoped. For comparison, the 24th Street YMCA is 75,000 square feet.

The Y is also considering purchasing a city-owned site near Madison Middle School.

“So right now we have two wonderful options in North Eugene that we're interested in,” Steffen told KLCC.

Steffen said part of the survey is to determine which location the community prefers.

Meanwhile, the new YMCA in South Eugene is incredibly popular, with more than 19,000 members. Steffen said demand is helping shape the plans for the site of the old YMCA on Patterson Street, which was demolished in 2024.

Karen Richards / KLCC The Eugene Family YMCA, as seen on March 19, 2026. The facility opened in December 2023.

“We know that some of the most acute needs that the Y is uniquely positioned to address in our community are associated with childcare,” he said. “So, a big part of what we're looking at with the Patterson project is the opportunity to build four large multi-purpose rooms that could serve as licensed childcare spots.”

Steffen said the rooms would also accommodate group fitness classes, which have exceeded capacity on 24th Street. Other options, such as community gathering and classroom spaces, are also on the table.

He said in order to minimize costs, there are no plans to change the existing tennis and pickleball center.

The community survey is open until March 26.

Steffen said when the input is finalized, the YMCA will conduct a donor feasibility study. He anticipates the board of directors will review the options this summer, and begin the fundraising campaigns in the fall.

