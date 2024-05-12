Eugene's old YMCA building is going to be demolished. What's next for the site?

The old YMCA building on Patterson Street in Eugene is scheduled to be demolished starting Wednesday.

Contractors will fence off the north half of the tennis center parking lot for the project. Some tennis center users will need to use alternate parking during the six- to seven-week demolition. For now, tennis players will need to use street parking. After school is out, members can park at South Eugene High School.

CEO Brian Steffen told KLCC the YMCA board is looking into what’s next at the location.

“We’re having strategic planning conversations right now to determine what we’ll do with the land," he said. "A lot of folks have thought that the Y was selling the property, but we are not. We’ll retain it, and the tennis center will stay open. It’ll stay open during the demolition and, of course, after the demolition.”

Karen Richards / KLCC The current YMCA tennis facility, which shares a parking lot with the old YMCA building on Patterson Street, will remain open.

Steffen said Patterson Street, as well as the sidewalk in front of the Y, should remain open during de-construction.

He said the old building, opened in 1955, had too much wear and tear to fit the future plans. He said, long term, the hope is to build a facility for expanded YMCA programs at the site.

A new Eugene Family YMCA opened on 24th Avenue in December.

