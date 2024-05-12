© 2024 KLCC

Eugene's old YMCA building is going to be demolished. What's next for the site?

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 12, 2024 at 6:26 AM PDT
The front of a YMCA building
Karen Richards
/
KLCC News
Eugene's original YMCA was built in 1909 at 1076 Willamette Street. The Patterson Street location, pictured here, was built around 70 years ago.

The old YMCA building on Patterson Street in Eugene is scheduled to be demolished starting Wednesday.

Contractors will fence off the north half of the tennis center parking lot for the project. Some tennis center users will need to use alternate parking during the six- to seven-week demolition. For now, tennis players will need to use street parking. After school is out, members can park at South Eugene High School.

CEO Brian Steffen told KLCC the YMCA board is looking into what’s next at the location.

“We’re having strategic planning conversations right now to determine what we’ll do with the land," he said. "A lot of folks have thought that the Y was selling the property, but we are not. We’ll retain it, and the tennis center will stay open. It’ll stay open during the demolition and, of course, after the demolition.”

Exterior view of a red, peak-roofed tennis facility.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
The current YMCA tennis facility, which shares a parking lot with the old YMCA building on Patterson Street, will remain open.

Steffen said Patterson Street, as well as the sidewalk in front of the Y, should remain open during de-construction.

He said the old building, opened in 1955, had too much wear and tear to fit the future plans. He said, long term, the hope is to build a facility for expanded YMCA programs at the site.

A new Eugene Family YMCA opened on 24th Avenue in December.

The history of the YMCA is summarized here.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
