New Eugene YMCA facility set to open in mid-December

The Eugene YMCA is preparing to open its new facility next month.

The new Y on 24th and Hilyard is twice the size of the current building on Patterson, with a larger swimming area and drop-in childcare intended for up to 50 kids at one time.

"Families will see an historic investment in spaces, staffing and curriculum and tools for their youth, unlike anything they've ever experienced," said CEO Brian Steffen.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Some of the new fitness machines.

Steffen said the expanded fitness center will accommodate more classes, doubling offerings for diabetes prevention and cancer survivors. He said at the old building, waitlists were often a year long.

New to the Y is a makerspace and lounge area, with a technology hub for competitive video gaming. Steffen said in designing the facility, leaders considered how youth may feel isolated after the pandemic.

He said the facility will offer a variety of social and wellness opportunities, spanning different levels of physical ability.

“What we hope people feel is whether you're walking in, you're sprinting in, you're rolling in with a wheelchair, you're cared about here at the Y," said Steffen.

The facility cost over $48 million to build, with most of that money coming from grants and donors. Steffen said since the organization didn't accrue much debt, it'll be more free to help low-income families gain access to the facility.

The new Y opens December 18.