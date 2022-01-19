© 2022 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC’s Oregon Rainmakers: Brian Steffen, Eugene Family YMCA

Published January 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM PST
Brian Steffen, Eugene YMCA

On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers podcast, we talk with Brian Steffen, Eugene Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer. Steffen talks about the venerable Eugene institution whose origins can be traced back to when the University of Oregon was a brand new institution and gives us an update on The $42 million capital campaign to build a new Y with state-of-the art facilities.

More information on the Y's Capital Campaign can be found here.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
