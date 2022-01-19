KLCC’s Oregon Rainmakers: Brian Steffen, Eugene Family YMCA
On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers podcast, we talk with Brian Steffen, Eugene Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer. Steffen talks about the venerable Eugene institution whose origins can be traced back to when the University of Oregon was a brand new institution and gives us an update on The $42 million capital campaign to build a new Y with state-of-the art facilities.
More information on the Y's Capital Campaign can be found here.