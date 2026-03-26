WorkSource Oregon to host weeklong career fair in Eugene starting Monday

People who are on the hunt for a new job in Lane County will have some help from WorkSource Oregon starting Monday.

The intergovernmental collaboration will host five career fairs each afternoon at its Eugene office, with each day geared towards a different industry.

Monday, March 30: Health care and social services

Tuesday, March 31: Manufacturing and skilled trades

Wednesday, April 1: Technology and innovation

Thursday, April 2: Education, government and nonprofit

Friday, April 3: Retail, logistics and distribution

WorkSource Oregon will work with a variety of employers to help people learn about current job openings, career pathways and training opportunities.

Staff from the group will also be on hand to talk with attendees about career exploration, and offer advice on resumes and interviewing.

"Attendees can expect a low-pressure environment,” said Julie Davidson, area manager for WorkSource Oregon Lane. “We’re hoping to help them explore career options and really offer that connection with the employers."

Job-seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes, and be prepared for possible interviews. WorkSource will also offer assistance with resume-building and interviewing.

Lane County’s unemployment rate reached 5% at the end of 2025, a year-over-year increase of 0.7 percentage points. It largely followed statewide trends through last year, with rates largely staying flat or increasing month-to-month.

The multi-day, industry-specific format is a new idea for WorkSource Oregon, and they hope it will allow for a better chance for employers and job seekers to connect. It has offered sector-specific career fairs in the past, but it has not put them consecutively in the past.

“You can really get into your skills and desires in terms of the type of work industry that you are pursuing,” said Davidson.