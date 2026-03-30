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Census estimate: Oregon added 30,000 residents since 2020. What places saw the most growth?

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published March 30, 2026 at 9:20 AM PDT
Estimates of Oregon's population growth show growth was spread across the state.
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Estimates of Oregon's population growth show growth was spread across the state.

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Oregon’s population grew by 30,042 people since 2020, with the state’s cities evenly split between growth and contraction.

Five cities in the state saw their population grow by more than 2%, while one saw its population shrink by more than that amount.

The fast-growing Bend metropolitan area saw the largest increase relative to its size, adding 6.99% to reach an estimated 266,376 residents in 2025.

The rest of the five fastest growing cities were Ontario (up 4.99% to 60,085), Corvallis (up 4.41% to 97,728), Albany (up 3.02% to 3,893) and Salem (up 2.66% to 445,814).

The state’s largest metropolitan area, the Portland-MSA, was among a handful that grew by less than a percent. Its population increased by 0.98% to 2,542,282.

The largest metropolitan area to lose population was Eugene-Springfield, which shrunk by 0.69% to 381,584.

The largest loss of population relative to size happened in Brookings, which saw its population drop 3.82% to 22,621.
Tags
Economy & Business OregonPopulationBendEugeneCorvallisAlbanySpringfieldUrban Growth
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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