Census estimate: Oregon added 30,000 residents since 2020. What places saw the most growth?

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Oregon’s population grew by 30,042 people since 2020, with the state’s cities evenly split between growth and contraction.

Five cities in the state saw their population grow by more than 2%, while one saw its population shrink by more than that amount.

The fast-growing Bend metropolitan area saw the largest increase relative to its size, adding 6.99% to reach an estimated 266,376 residents in 2025.

The rest of the five fastest growing cities were Ontario (up 4.99% to 60,085), Corvallis (up 4.41% to 97,728), Albany (up 3.02% to 3,893) and Salem (up 2.66% to 445,814).

The state’s largest metropolitan area, the Portland-MSA, was among a handful that grew by less than a percent. Its population increased by 0.98% to 2,542,282.

The largest metropolitan area to lose population was Eugene-Springfield, which shrunk by 0.69% to 381,584.

The largest loss of population relative to size happened in Brookings, which saw its population drop 3.82% to 22,621.