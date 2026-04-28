ODHS offers help with getting back on SNAP benefits as enrollment drops

More than 33,000 Oregonians have lost federal food benefits since the implementation of new eligibility rules put in place by the One Big Beautiful Bill.

But the Oregon Department of Health Services is offering help for those who may have lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits despite still qualifying for assistance.

The department said that the increase in the amount of time worked to 80 hours a month for a group identified as Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents has resulted in thousands of people losing their benefits since the new rules went into effect at the start of 2026.

“Please call us. We want everyone to call us if they have work rules and they’re not meeting those work rules,” said ODHS SNAP Director Jessica Amaya Hoffman. “We can help you get connected with job services. We can talk to you about potential exemptions.”

ODHS officials are hoping to help people find out if they meet criteria that will waive those work rules , including being a parent or guardian to a child under 14 years old, are in school, in treatment for medical, mental health or addiction issues, receiving unemployment benefits, have a disability, meet exemptions geared towards Native Americans and more.

Definitions of what counts as work also vary, and can include contract work and bartered labor.

“There are a few notable exemptions that went away with the federal changes this year,” said Amaya Hoffman. “But many of those folks whose exemptions went away, we were able to find that they met another one.”

If a person does not meet any of the exemptions and is not working enough hours to qualify, ODHS can also help them with employment and training services to reach the 80-hours-a-month work threshold. It can also assist if transportation is a barrier in a person meeting work requirements.