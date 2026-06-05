In roundtable, Eugene and Springfield business leaders raise concern about federal policies economic impact

Eugene and Springfield business owners and advocates said during a roundtable Friday they were struggling to make ends meet amidst rising prices and changing federal policies.

Melissa Brown, the owner of the Kiva Grocery in downtown Eugene, said her store participates in Oregon's Double Up Food Bucks program. The state matches every EBT dollar spent on fresh produce. She said new work restrictions and other cutbacks to federal food programs have been hard on employees and customers.

"For my staff and for myself, when we're waiting on somebody who bursts into tears because maybe they were getting $54 and now they're getting $27 a month, it's significant," Brown said.

Several business owners at the roundtable, convened by Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, said customers are spending less. He said higher prices are linked to tariffs, inflation and the Iran war.

Merkley said he’s increasingly concerned about the impact of federal policies on affordability in Oregon. He said despite efforts by Democrats, Congress has been focused on funding ICE, and other Trump administration priorities, instead of affordability issues.

"None of these issues are new,” Merkley said. “I think it’s important to keep reinforcing that this model that the Trump administration is pursuing of families lose and billionaires win, is really hurting America, across the country and throughout all the communities here in Oregon."

Some business owners and local chambers of commerce said they were concerned many local businesses may be forced to take on an unsustainable level of debt, or raise prices.

Cafe Soriah owner Ibrahim Hamide said he’s heard of three other restaurants that have had to close their doors amidst recent economic uncertainty. He said some costs like fish are up by 70%. For the first time, he’s also been charged a fuel surcharge when getting deliveries.

He said his restaurant is still getting the same amount of visitors, but most are ordering far less, splitting entrees and other dishes.

“The profit margin is very thin, paper thin and we’re slicing it in half,” Hamide said. “I’m petrified of passing the cost to the end user, the customer.”

