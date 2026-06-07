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Lane County warns businesses to be ready for increased wildfire danger

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published June 7, 2026 at 9:42 AM PDT
Smoke lingers above the Cedar Creek Fire's West Zone Incident Command Post outside of Oakridge, Ore.
INCIWEB
In this file photo, smoke lingers above an Incident Command Post outside of Oakridge, Ore. during 2022's Cedar Creek Fire.

Officials in Lane County are urging local businesses to make sure they’re ready for increased wildfire danger as a fire season that is expected to bring above-normal fire activity approaches.

“A lot of times when we think about wildfire risk, we think about our homes,” said County Community and Economic Development Analyst Samantha Roberts. “And rightfully so. Those are very important places. But so are our business buildings and people.”

She said it’s important for businesses to think about possible risks and concerns now, before wildfires are highly active and causing situations that require that knowledge.

Those concerns can include making sure that property and employees are safe to ensure that any fire-related halt in operations does not result in larger issues. Such halts can happen even when fires are relatively distant.

"You don’t necessarily have to have a fire in proximity to your business to be impacted,” said Roberts. “We’ve seen that with larger events throughout the last five-six years between the Holiday Farm Fire or Cedar Creek or fire out in central and eastern Oregon. You get the right wind that picks up and there are impacts to the rest of the state."

Lane County Economic Development urged business owners to take the following steps to prepare ahead of wildfires.
Tags
Economy & Business BusinessLocal BusinessesWildfiresWildfire PreparednessLane County
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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