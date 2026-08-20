© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon sees job losses in July, but unemployment rate remains steady

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published August 20, 2026 at 6:52 AM PDT
Oregon's unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in November.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Oregon's unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in November.

Oregon lost about 4,100 jobs last month, but the state’s overall unemployment rate remained roughly the same.

In a Wednesday news release, the Oregon Employment department reported that professional and business services were on a slightly downward trend. Leisure and hospitality is also employing fewer people than average.

State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer said some industries are seeing change, but Oregon’s overall unemployment rate has remained steady at 5.2%.

"We've seen very little change in the size of the labor force or in the number of unemployed Oregonians," she said. "Now, our unemployment rate is a little higher than the US which was at 4.1% in July, but we haven't seen much substantial change in Oregon's unemployment rate for more than a year now."

Retail was one of the few industries that reported gains last month with about 500 jobs, though that industry overall has seen declining employment over the last several years.
Tags
Economy & Business EconomyOregon Employment Departmentunemployment
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content