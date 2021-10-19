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The latest state jobs report shows continued growth in Oregon’s leading sector, healthcare, but also shows a boost in two sectors that have waned in recent years.
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Oregon lost about 4,100 jobs last month, but the state's overall unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2%, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
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Augusta Brands will shutter its Pacific Headwear custom-embroidered hat facility, with a limited number of employees being offered transfers.
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Report: Oregon SNAP recipients declined in first 6 months of One Big Beautiful Bill despite increased unemploymentThe report’s author said the explanation for the drop includes changes to eligibility and filing requirements.
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The state’s employment economist said the increase is a welcome positive start after a year of losses in 2025.
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Unemployment follows a statewide trend around the area, despite numbers being slightly lower than the state as a whole.
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Facing major uncertainty over federal policies, Oregon lawmakers set aside nearly $500 million when they passed a budget in June.
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Oregon’s unemployment rate went up a tenth of a percentage point in April, according to the latest monthly report from the state Employment Department.
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Oregon’s unemployment rate has slightly ticked up over the last year, a trend that continued in February.
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The pioneering bill squeaked through one chamber of the Legislature in Salem, but there were some Democratic dissenters.
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The Oregon Employment Department has completed a multi-year effort to replace its outdated computer system. But some users say the new system has problems.
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Oregon’s unemployment rate continued to fall in November.