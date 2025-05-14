Oregon unemployment rate ticked up in April, continuing a trend

Oregon’s unemployment rate went up a tenth of a percentage point in April, according to the latest monthly report from the state Employment Department .

The state added 1,200 jobs month-to-month, and the March report was revised to show gains of 6,200 jobs that month.

The largest April gains were seen in the leisure in hospitality sector, which added 3,300 jobs. State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer ascribed that increase to a stronger-than-expected start to seasonal hiring. Those gains were offset by losses in the transportation, warehousing, and utilities sector (-1,300 jobs) and other services (-600).

The unemployment rate was at 4.1% in April 2024, but has gone up a tenth of a percentage point each month this year.

Year-to-year increases have largely been buoyed by one sector, according to Krumenauer.

“Over the past year, Oregon employers added 16,400 jobs, and private healthcare and social assistance added 14,700,” she said in a video that accompanied the monthly report .

While gains have been concentrated in a single sector, losses have been seen across several.

“We’ve seen a decline of 5,200 jobs in the manufacturing sector, financial activities is down by 2,900 jobs over the year, and construction has lost 2,800 jobs over the year,” Krumenauer added in the video.

Federal government employment has remained largely flat month-to-month and year-to-year. And while the government sector saw a loss of 700 jobs in April, that drop was concentrated on the local level, particularly in education.