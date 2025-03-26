February numbers show Oregon’s unemployment rate slightly up

Oregon’s unemployment rate has slightly ticked up over the last year, a trend that continued in February.

State employment economist Gail Krumenauer said the most recent data, released Wednesday, shows job growth is concentrated in a few sectors - mostly healthcare and social assistance. That industry added about 14,000 jobs.

The industries that shed the most jobs over the last year include construction, retail and manufacturing, losing a combined 9,600 jobs.

Krumenauer said the state’s unemployment rate has been gradually creeping up, but is well below the pandemic spike and comparable to some pre-pandemic years.

"It's low by historical standards,” Krumenauer said in a video released Wednesday. “At 4.5% Oregon's unemployment rate is the highest we've seen in about 3.5 years,"