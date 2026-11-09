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Lane County economic development nonprofits pair up to launch new job posting website

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 9, 2026 at 6:45 AM PST
The Hot Jobs Lane County website exists as part of Lane Workforce Partnership's site.
Screenshot laneworkforce.org.
The Hot Jobs Lane County website exists as part of Lane Workforce Partnership's site.

Collaborative Economic Development Oregon and Lane Workforce Partnership are partnering to put together a job board that they hope will be more successful than other job boards in connecting people to local jobs that fit their needs.

“When you go on a job board, they’re horrible,” said Collaborative EDO Executive Director Matt Sayre. “It’s not a great experience. The job-seeking time is already hard enough as it is, and so we endeavored to make that a lot easier.”

Lane County Hot Jobs offers a variety of ways to refine the listings on its site, including town, industry, full or part-time and criteria it calls ‘easy access categories.’

Those include if a job is near a bus stop, if it’s entry level or includes any necessary training, if it doesn’t require a college degree, or if the employer is willing to hire someone with a criminal record.

The site also doesn’t require users to sign up for an account or store information on the Hot Jobs website.

"We’re not asking anyone to post with us,” said Sayre. “What we do every night is go out to local company websites and pull in their jobs. And then we link directly back to that employer. We’re not capturing any resumes. We’re not keeping any personal identifiable information. We don’t ask for that. This is all a real give, and it’s just one of those things that’s almost too good to be true."

He said Hot Jobs checks every link daily to ensure that all listings are still active.

The site has more than 1,400 openings across Lane County, and Sayre said it regularly receives hundreds of visitors a day.
Tags
Economy & Business Oregon JobsLane County Jobseconomic developmenteconomic growthjob vacanciesjob fairLane County
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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