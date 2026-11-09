Lane County economic development nonprofits pair up to launch new job posting website

Collaborative Economic Development Oregon and Lane Workforce Partnership are partnering to put together a job board that they hope will be more successful than other job boards in connecting people to local jobs that fit their needs.

“When you go on a job board, they’re horrible,” said Collaborative EDO Executive Director Matt Sayre. “It’s not a great experience. The job-seeking time is already hard enough as it is, and so we endeavored to make that a lot easier.”

Lane County Hot Jobs offers a variety of ways to refine the listings on its site, including town, industry, full or part-time and criteria it calls ‘easy access categories.’

Those include if a job is near a bus stop, if it’s entry level or includes any necessary training, if it doesn’t require a college degree, or if the employer is willing to hire someone with a criminal record.

The site also doesn’t require users to sign up for an account or store information on the Hot Jobs website.

"We’re not asking anyone to post with us,” said Sayre. “What we do every night is go out to local company websites and pull in their jobs. And then we link directly back to that employer. We’re not capturing any resumes. We’re not keeping any personal identifiable information. We don’t ask for that. This is all a real give, and it’s just one of those things that’s almost too good to be true."

He said Hot Jobs checks every link daily to ensure that all listings are still active.

The site has more than 1,400 openings across Lane County, and Sayre said it regularly receives hundreds of visitors a day.