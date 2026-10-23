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WorkSource Lane holds week-long career fair with industry-themed days

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:03 PM PDT
Ernie Journeys
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WorkSource Oregon’s Lane County office will hold career fairs daily, Oct. 26-30, at its Eugene office at 2510 Oakmont Way.

The fair will run daily from 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., with U.S. military veterans and eligible spouses given priority access starting at 12:00 p.m.

"[Attendees] will want to bring your resume,” said WorkSource Lane Business Employment Specialist April Brock. “Come dressed as though you’re attending an interview. You’ll be meeting with the hiring teams of different companies and government agencies, so come, be yourself and be ready to discuss whatever positions they have open."

The event will feature a different economic sector each day in the hopes that attendees will be able to more easily find employers who fit their experience and that employers will more easily find workers who fit their needs.

  • Monday Oct. 26: Food, Leisure and Hospitality
  • Tuesday Oct. 27: Distribution and Retail
  • Wednesday Oct. 28: Manufacturing and Production
  • Thursday Oct. 29: Government, Education and Nonprofit
  • Friday Oct. 30: Healthcare and Social Services

Attendees are encouraged but not required to register in advance.

“This was born out of talking to [employers],” said WorkSource Lane Supervisor Joseph Land. “They wanted to be able to connect with the job seekers face-to-face.”

He said WorkSource offers a variety of other free services for companies looking to hire, including access to job listing, recruitment, career fairs, help with navigating laws around hiring, and more.

Businesses interested in recruiting at the fair can still sign up as well by emailing lanerecruiters@oregon.gov or by calling (541) 686-7601.

This is the second time WorkSource Lane has held what it calls a Career Marathon. Its spring fair was attended by roughly 700 job seekers.
Tags
Economy & Business jobsjob vacanciesjob fairOregon JobsLane County JobsWorkSource OregonEugene
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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