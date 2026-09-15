Ellie Graham joined KLCC in 2026, and covers news across Eugene and the Willamette Valley. Before joining KLCC, she was an editor and reporter at the Highway 58 Herald, where she covered local government, outdoor recreation and community development. Her work spans the East Oregonian and its sister publications through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.

She studied Journalism (MA) and Law & Conflict Studies (MS) at the University of Oregon, earning dual master’s degrees. In her down time she loves to trail run, snowboard and spoil her pittie mix, Brutus.