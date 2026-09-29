City recommends ‘hybrid’ approach for Trainsong Park soil remediation

The City of Eugene is moving forward with plans to clean up contaminated soil at Trainsong Park, with remediation expected to take place next summer.

City officials met with Trainsong neighbors on Sept. 24, and Project Manager Emily Proudfoot presented four possible approaches to address the dioxin contamination. The compromised soil was discovered about five years ago by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The top layer of soil was the city’s initial concern. However, additional testing found dioxins extending deeper than originally expected, reaching at least 24 inches in some areas.

Proudfoot said the city is required to address the contamination.

“We are required by law to remediate it and create a protective condition for our community and we're looking forward to doing that.”

The project is supported by a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program.Proudfoot said the contamination is not connected to the former J.H. Baxter site, which has been the subject of separate environmental concerns in the Trainsong neighborhood.

“There's no scientific link between them, and we can't make the link,” she said. “There's no way to connect the two sites at all.”

The city’s updated feasibility study, known as an Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives, outlines the four options.

The first would involve taking no action, which the city said would not meet Oregon requirements. The second would cap the contaminated areas with 24 inches of clean material. The third would remove all contaminated soil, but is estimated to cost about $3.4 million because of hauling and disposal costs.

Ellie Graham / KLCC Emily Proudfoot, project manager, presents the city’s recommended soil remediation design at a community meeting on Sept. 24, 2026.



The fourth option is a hybrid approach recommended in the study. It would excavate up to 2 feet of soil in some areas and consolidate it into a soil berm. Other contaminated areas would be covered with fabric, 12 inches of gravel, and 12 inches of clean soil. Some of the most heavily contaminated areas would be paved.

The recommendation is not final. The city plans to conduct additional design work before the project moves to the DEQ for regulatory review. The feasibility study will also be available for a 30-day public comment period, Proudfoot said the exact date for this is unknown.

The city is also considering concerns about construction dust and impacts on nearby residents.

Proudfoot said protocols will be used to prevent erosion and wind events during construction. The city is also talking with the environmental advocacy group Beyond Toxics about potentially providing air purifiers to nearby residents who are concerned about dust.

DEQ testing found contamination at the park had not migrated to neighboring residential properties, according to the city.

If the current timeline holds, soil remediation would take place during the summer of 2027 and last for around 13 weeks. The city plans to move into the stage of park renovations in 2028.

Residents are also being asked to weigh in on what they want the renovated neighborhood park to look like. Potential improvements expressed by residents at the Sept. 24 meeting include new concrete or gravel paths, replacing trees lost during construction and adding shade structures.

The city is also troubleshooting how stormwater drainage and street access would be handled during construction.