Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% last month, according to a report from the Oregon Employment Department.

The decrease continues a three-month trend in which the rate has dropped a tenth of a percentage point monthly. Prior to that, the rate had stayed flat for seven months.

The continued drop in the unemployment rate comes along with growth in jobs and workers. Since July, the state’s labor force has increased by 12,047 workers and the number of non-farm jobs has increased by 13,668.

"It is an upbeat sign to see that we’re having labor force growth, and that that is made up of these small gains in employment and drops in unemployment," said Oregon Employment Department employment economist Gail Krumenauer.

The number of jobs in Oregon decreased slightly in October, losing 300 jobs, while the previous month’s gains were revised to 4,700 jobs.

Professional and business services added 2,200 jobs in October, the most of any sector in the month. That runs counter to its recent history of losses, seeing a decrease of 3,700 jobs over the past year.

Meanwhile, health care jobs remain a bright spot in Oregon’s economy.

“Health care and social assistance is still the big thing that’s pushing us ahead,” Krumenauer told KLCC. “It added 1,300 jobs in October and has the most gains, at 6,700, of any sector over the past year. I think that what we’re seeing is less negative trends in some of the sectors that have been struggling more.”

Despite recent improvements, Oregon’s unemployment rate remains between 4.9% and 5.3%. The last time it was below that range was January 2025.