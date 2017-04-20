Oregon State University plans to use $25 million from an anonymous donor to launch an expansion of its LaSells Stewart Center. It says the project will bring together music, theater and visual arts in a new arts and education complex.

Larry Rodgers, Dean of OSU’s College of Liberal Arts says this is one of the most exciting projects he’s ever been involved in.

“Large public universities, they need outstanding libraries.” Rodgers says, “They tend to have outstanding athletic facilities. They have student unions and all of the ones that we inspire to be like have outstanding performance centers and cultural centers for their students and that’s something Oregon State has lacked for a very long time.”

Rodgers says the building expansion will help elevate the arts at OSU. The project is estimated to cost $60 million so the University will be raising additional funds from private donations and state bonds.

