Women have been secretly video-recorded while walking across the Oregon State University campus lately, warn officials.

And footage of their backsides appeared on a porn site. Up to 50 times in recent weeks.

“Good news is, it’s off the internet, and we hope the behavior has stopped,” says OSU spokesman Steve Clark. He says no one is identifiable in the videos.

It’s unclear if the photographer is a man or woman, only that they are walking a silver-blue mountain bike as they film people.

Clark says if the perpetrator is found to be a student, a talk with OSU’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards may be in order.

“Being creepy is not okay," Clark tells KLCC. "It’s not illegal to do this so law enforcement really doesn’t have a recourse against someone except to inform them how their behaviors affect others.”

Clark says if anyone see somebody at OSU video recording them or others in a suspicious way, to call the campus safety office.

Copyright 2019, KLCC.