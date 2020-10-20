Oregon State University says it will name a new academic building on its Cascades campus in Bend after former university president Ed Ray.

When it opens next fall, Edward J. Ray Hall will be a 50,000 square foot building with classrooms, laboratories and presentation areas. It will be the second academic building on the university’s central Oregon campus, which opened at its current location in 2016.

Ray stepped down as OSU president in June of this year, after serving 17 years in that role. He continues at the university as a professor of economics.

Oregon State says the name for the building was suggested by the same anonymous donor who gave $5 million toward its construction in 2017. Ray Hall is part of the university’s plan to expand the campus from 3000 to 5000 students.

“The naming of this academic building is an honor I will cherish forever," Ray said in a press release issued by the university. "As OSU’s past president, I focused on advancing access to higher education for all Oregonians, and advancing the university’s research and outreach mission in service to others. OSU-Cascades is essential to this mission.”