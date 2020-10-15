Oregon State University said Thursday that its Cascades campus in Bend will continue a mix of in-person and remote learning for the winter term.

The school says nearly half of the classes it offers there will include some level of in-person instruction. By comparison, the school’s main campus in Corvallis will continue to deliver nearly all classes remotely for the winter term. It’s part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have worked closely with OSU colleagues on our Corvallis campus, local and state health authorities, as well as our OSU-Cascades faculty to determine a mix of teaching modalities that prioritize student success and seek to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19,” said OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson in a press release.