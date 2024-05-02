Police clear protesters from Portland State University library

After a dayslong occupation by protesters at the Portland State University library, city officers cleared people from inside and outside of the building Thursday morning.

Activists opposed to Israel’s role in the ongoing war in Gaza took over the library Monday night. Since then, university and city officials told protesters several times that they must leave, or they could be arrested. PSU President Ann Cudd said Wednesday that anyone inside the library was criminally trespassing.

Over the past week, demonstrators called for Portland State to cut ties from companies connected to Israel, among other demands.

Portland police announced just after 10 a.m. Thursday that they had finished their removal of those still gathered in the library.



Protesters flee library



Several dozen protesters fled the PSU library shortly before 9 a.m., briefly gathered on the building’s steps, and then quickly darted in different directions through campus.

Minutes later, more than a dozen state troopers in riot gear pulled up and joined officers already on campus.

It appeared that protesters left the library from a different exit than where police had entered.

At Southwest Montgomery Street and Southwest 10th Avenue, near the library, another group of more than 50 demonstrators linked arms chanting “let them go,” in reference to at least two people arrested by Portland police. The protesters appeared to be attempting to block the police from leaving the area with arrested demonstrators, but a police van and several squad cars were able to leave around 9:45 a.m.



PSU president responds



In a statement, Cudd expressed gratitude to city and state police and other leaders.

“What we’ve seen take place so far on the Park Blocks, while distressing to see, has been peaceful and calm overall, which is an immense relief,” Cudd said. “The safety and well being of our campus community is our top priority.”

Cudd said police entered the library “only after extensive negotiations using faculty members as intermediaries.”

Cudd did not indicate when campus would reopen, but said PSU looks forward “to opening our campus to all students as soon as possible.” The school announced earlier Thursday that it would be closed for the day.



Police enter library



Earlier Thursday morning, police announced they would clear out the people who were still in the library. Several blocks around the library were closed as police began the operation just after 6 a.m. They estimated it would take hours — it lasted four.

Police shared on X, formerly Twitter, that officers were inside the library at 7:47 a.m. Thursday. Officers confirmed shortly afterward that they had arrested two people outside of the library. No additional details were released.

Police used a fire escape to get into the building, according to journalists with the student-run PSU Vanguard, and some officers were carrying chainsaws.

Portland police also said on X around 8:10 a.m. that officers in the library were armed with “40mm less-lethal launchers,” which the department says are tools for public events and regular patrol. In the same post, Portland police said officers did not have tear gas inside the library.

PSU issued a shelter-in-place alert for two student residence buildings close to the library, Montgomery and Blackstone halls, around 9 a.m.



Response to protests



Aiden Griffen is a sophomore at PSU and lives close to the library. He said he’s been watching the protests unfold and supports some aspects of the demonstrations.

“While they were protesting peacefully there was a lot of support for the protesters,” Griffen, 20, said. “The library break-in was a real tipping point — I and a lot of other people lost favor with them and now really are not fans of what’s going on. Some people, though, are still in support.”

Gov. Tina Kotek issued a statement Thursday morning that, in part, addressed the “acts of vandalism seen this week at the Portland State University library and against nearby businesses.”

“These actions are in direct opposition to Oregon values and threaten working people, families, businesses, and our community as a whole. The Oregon State Police have launched a response on the outer perimeter of Portland State University. The state is prepared to exercise the full extent of the law,” Kotek stated.



Tension spills into the streets



As police cleared the PSU library, there were some altercations between protesters and officers. Demonstrators attempted to block police from arresting protesters along Southwest Broadway.

Police eventually made it through the crowd but had to escort vehicles through the crowd as they chanted “let them go, let them go” and “hands off students, hands off students.”

Protesters used trash and recycling can and attempted to block the road. In the activity, several people were pepper sprayed and at least one glass bottle was thrown at the police line.



Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting

