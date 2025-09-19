Marist High School students claim teacher was dismissed after Charlie Kirk comments

Students at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene are speaking out after they claim a teacher was dismissed for commenting on the recently-slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Marist’s principal Bob Fraley said theology instructor Jack Kiesewetter would no longer teach at the school. Fraley said he couldn't share more details about the personnel decision.

KLCC couldn’t immediately confirm what, if anything, Kiesewetter had said about Kirk. But several students said the remarks happened at school.

Zeke Crockett, a senior at Marist, said he understands the school's reasoning, but the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

“They should maybe let Mr. Kiesewetter decide because of how much he brought to the school as a person," said Crockett. "Especially because he was a track coach, he was a teacher, and he had a great personality that made everyone feel more welcome.”"

More than 380 people have signed a petition urging the school to re-evaluate their decision. On Friday, students held a brief walkout—although school security didn't allow reporters onto campus property during the event.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed earlier this month while speaking in Utah. Since then, some conservative activists have tried to get people fired for celebrating Kirk's death online or, in some cases, for criticizing the commentator.

Earlier this week, a group of students at Thurston High School walked out in protest of a teacher over his comments on Kirk's murder, according to KVAL.

Both Fraley and Kiesewetter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

