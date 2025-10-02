© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Oregon reopens its two oldest buildings following structural upgrades

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 5, 2025 at 7:10 AM PDT
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Villard Hall at the University of Oregon, Oct. 2, 2025.

The University of Oregon has reopened the two oldest buildings on its Eugene campus, following structural upgrades.

University Hall—formerly known as Deady Hall—was UO’s first building, completed in 1876. Villard Hall was the second, opening in 1886.

For the past two years, UO said it’s been updating those buildings with new HVAC systems, disability accommodations, and steel and concrete supports.

Tim Allenbaugh, an owner’s representative with UO Design and Construction, said the goal is to bring the halls into “the modern era.” He said they were deconstructed and put back together.

“These are unreinforced masonry buildings that have been standing for a long time, not affected by any seismic events thus far, but we're trying to avoid that,” said Allenbaugh. “We basically built a building within a building.”

Both of the halls are National Historic Landmarks, so Allenbaugh said the exteriors of the buildings had to remain mostly unchanged.

University Hall, Oct. 2, 2025.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
University Hall, Oct. 2, 2025.

The buildings are now open and hosting classes, while the footpaths that were blocked by construction have cleared. Allenbaugh said some further additions to the halls, like artwork, will be completed in the coming months.

Moving forward, he said University Hall will primarily house mathematics classes, while Villard Hall will still have theater space and be a new home for Cinema Studies.

“Cinema Studies, they have been spread out all over campus in various buildings,” said Allenbaugh. “This is their first time as a department to be all together in one building, with a lot of new equipment and spaces specialized for them.”

According to Allenbaugh, the project cost around $96 million. The university was supported by $58.5 million in bond funding from the Oregon legislature.

Tags
Education University of OregonUniversity HallVillard HallEugeneHistoric Landmarks
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content