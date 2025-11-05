LCC faculty rally as contract negotiations continue

Lane Community College faculty have been working without a contract for four months. At an on-campus rally Wednesday, union leaders decried the administration for what they termed anti-union negotiations.

LCC Education Association leaders claim the administration is undermining the authority of the Board of Education. . At the rally, LCCEA President Adrienne Mitchell said the administration’s contract proposals would be bad for students and faculty.

“They want to strike language that ensures students have access to the health clinic, increase class sizes by 50%, implement mandatory overloads for full-time faculty resulting in mass cuts for part-time faculty,” Mitchell told the crowd, which booed in response.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC LCCEA President Adrienne Mitchell speaks to union members and supporters in the Center Building on campus during a rally on Nov. 5, 2025.

Mitchell also raised concerns about a perceived crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

Rally-goers marched to the LCC Board meeting, where more than four dozen people had signed up to speak during the public comment period.

The union has raised the alarm after the administration earlier this year abruptly put a pause on the popular Licensed Practical Nurse program.

The union also accused LCC President Stephanie Bulger of violating Oregon public meeting laws by initiating small group meetings with board members to talk about the budget this summer.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC The LCC Board of Education and LCC President Stephanie Bulger before the Nov. 5, 2025 board meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Board President Austin Folnagy read a statement.

“As Doctor Bulger is an administrator and not a member of the college governing body she’s not legally subject to Oregon open meeting statutes,” Folnagy said. “It is not legally possible for her to violate open meeting laws.”

