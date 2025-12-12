The University of Oregon is tearing down Hamilton Hall

Demolition is underway on the University of Oregon’s Hamilton Hall in Eugene.

Workers began tearing down the shuttered dormitory late last month. They plan to backfill the building’s basement while UO is on winter break.

“By the time students come back, there should be virtually nothing left of Hamilton,” said University Architect Mike Harwood.

The demolition is part of UO’s years-long project to replace some of its aging residence halls.

Construction on Hamilton began in 1960, so Harwood said it lacked the air-conditioning, in-suite bathrooms and study spaces that some students now demand.

“We did not expect a lot from our residence halls as students in the 50s,” said Harwood. “They were just a box that you slept in.”

Once demolition on Hamilton is complete, the site will be converted into all-new green space. It’s intended to replace Humpy Lumpy Lawn, which was turned into Unthank Hall in 2021.

Harwood said the space will connect foot traffic from the Matthew Knight Arena to the Erb Memorial Union, while providing more outdoor recreation space for activities like slacklining.

“This will be more in a residential part of the campus,” said Harwood. “So I think it'll have a lot of really fun activities going on that we don't have that opportunity for right now in that area.”

The space will also include beach volleyball courts. Currently, UO is facing a lawsuit from its student athletes over a lack of proper facilities for that sport.

Harwood said he expects that area to be ready by late spring or early summer of next year.