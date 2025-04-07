Judge allows University of Oregon beach volleyball Title IX lawsuit to move forward

A federal judge has rejected efforts by the University of Oregon to dismiss parts of a discrimination lawsuit by its female athletes.

Current and former members of the university’s beach volleyball and club rowing team sued in late 2023. They said UO provided inferior facilities and athletic equipment and gave fewer scholarships to women.

The school asked a judge to dismiss most of the women’s claims, arguing several had already graduated, or would have by the time the case is resolved. It also argued it was unfair to compare what it spends on sports like football, to beach volleyball.

Arthur Bryant, one of the athletes’ attorneys, called Oregon’s claims “utterly meritless” and a distraction.

“The facts are going to come out and we’re going to prove that UO discriminated,” Bryant said.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane means the discovery process and other aspects of the case can now move forward.