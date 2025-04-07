© 2025 KLCC

Judge allows University of Oregon beach volleyball Title IX lawsuit to move forward

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:08 PM PDT
Oregon beach volleyball player Batia Rotshtein speaks to reporters alongside attorney Arthur Bryant, right, rowing club captain Elise Haverland, left, beach volleyball team captain Ashley Schroeder, left, and attorney Lori Bullock, left.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
At a Dec. 1, 2023 news conference, Oregon beach volleyball player Batia Rotshtein speaks to reporters alongside attorney Arthur Bryant, right, rowing club captain Elise Haverland, left, beach volleyball team captain Ashley Schroeder, left, and attorney Lori Bullock, left.

A federal judge has rejected efforts by the University of Oregon to dismiss parts of a discrimination lawsuit by its female athletes.

Current and former members of the university’s beach volleyball and club rowing team sued in late 2023. They said UO provided inferior facilities and athletic equipment and gave fewer scholarships to women.

The school asked a judge to dismiss most of the women’s claims, arguing several had already graduated, or would have by the time the case is resolved. It also argued it was unfair to compare what it spends on sports like football, to beach volleyball.

Arthur Bryant, one of the athletes’ attorneys, called Oregon’s claims “utterly meritless” and a distraction.

“The facts are going to come out and we’re going to prove that UO discriminated,” Bryant said.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane means the discovery process and other aspects of the case can now move forward.
Tags
Education University of OregonTitle IXUO Athletics
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
