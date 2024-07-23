Title IX lawsuit between female athletes, University of Oregon continues

The University of Oregon and more than 30 female athletes were unable to reach a settlement last week over allegations of gender discrimination.

Last year, beach volleyball players and the women’s rowing club filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Oregon alleging it violated Title IX, a federal law that requires equal treatment in education and athletics.

Specifically, the athletes alleged UO provided too few scholarships, inadequate gear and made them play in a city park instead of providing their own court.

The case could continue into next year. Both sides met last week to discuss settling, but were unable to find common ground.

The University has denied the accusations and has laid out specific plans for a University-owned beach volleyball court. It also asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. In a filing earlier this month, it argued the athletes–many of whom have transferred or graduated–don’t have standing.

The athletes’ attorney said that claim is without merit. They have until mid-August to formally respond.

A trial date has not yet been set.

